Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Up 18.8 %
NASDAQ:IGTAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
About Inception Growth Acquisition
