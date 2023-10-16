Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Up 18.8 %

NASDAQ:IGTAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

