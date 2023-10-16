InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.43

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 509544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 223.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 607.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 740,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $26,012,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

