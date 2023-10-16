Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.61.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.