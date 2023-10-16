Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.61.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
