Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AerCap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in AerCap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AerCap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in AerCap by 1.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

AER opened at $59.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

