Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ENI by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ENI by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ENI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.02. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ENI’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

