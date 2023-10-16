Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 3,221 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of News by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

