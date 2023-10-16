Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 378 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.1 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.79 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

