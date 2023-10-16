Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

TYL opened at $375.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.29 and a 200 day moving average of $388.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

