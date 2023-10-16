Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $206.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

