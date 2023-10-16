Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $8,973,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

