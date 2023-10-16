Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNN stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.