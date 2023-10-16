Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,935 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Several analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

