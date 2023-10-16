Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 349,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TPHD stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $33.04.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

