Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $106.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $109.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.