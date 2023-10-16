Inspire Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 777,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equity Residential by 222.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 187,639 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

