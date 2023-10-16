Inspire Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $84.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

