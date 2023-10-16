Inspire Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 97,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 497,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

