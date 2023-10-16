Inspire Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ryanair by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Ryanair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 116,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ryanair by 406.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,051,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.6 %

RYAAY stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

