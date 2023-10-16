Inspire Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $234.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.06 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.04 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

