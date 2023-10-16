Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.31 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

