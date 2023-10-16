Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,083,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $485.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

