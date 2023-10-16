Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,733,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,752,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,220,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

