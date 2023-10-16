Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

