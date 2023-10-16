Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.