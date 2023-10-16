Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 289,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $104.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

