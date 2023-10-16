Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 32.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $269.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $319.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.80.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

