Inspire Investing LLC Buys 14,810 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 198.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

