Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,264 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.