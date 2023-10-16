Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $64.47 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

