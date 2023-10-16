Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $138.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.