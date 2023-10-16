Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $269.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.43. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $284.18. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.22.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

