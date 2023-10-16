Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE TX opened at $37.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.