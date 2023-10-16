Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.71.

Nordson Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

