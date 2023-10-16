Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $67.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

