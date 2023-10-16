Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,950,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $21,123,730.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,258.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 33.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $609,202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 107.2% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 344,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of NYSE IRRX remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

