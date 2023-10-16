Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.24. 193,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

