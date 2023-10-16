Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,496,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $181.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

