Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $24,754,966 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.12. 12,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.99 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.