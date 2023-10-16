Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 101,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,242. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

