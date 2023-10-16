Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.96. 180,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

