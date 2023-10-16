Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,041 shares of company stock worth $9,691,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.92 on Monday, hitting $2,973.00. 20,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,701.33 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,843.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

