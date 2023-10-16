Intellectus Partners LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 121,792 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 695,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,290. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.19.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

