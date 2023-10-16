Intellectus Partners LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 740,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,176. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $862.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

