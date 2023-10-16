Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $311,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,433,986. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $158.90. 219,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,754. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

