Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,020,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,703 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $32.51. 156,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,347. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

