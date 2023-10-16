Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.95. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

