Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2023

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.95. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $149.64 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.