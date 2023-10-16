Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 746.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 242,009 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,038. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.