Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,473. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

