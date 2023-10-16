Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 441 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

