Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $191,131,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 816,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.37. 7,437,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,268,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

