Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $29.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $407.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,052. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $409.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

